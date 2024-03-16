BDL Capital Management Makes New $5.36 Million Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BDL Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000. Arista Networks makes up approximately 4.4% of BDL Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $6.29 on Friday, reaching $277.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,819,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,890. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Read Our Latest Report on ANET

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $807,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $807,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total value of $118,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,666 shares of company stock worth $30,351,719 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.