BDL Capital Management Takes $928,000 Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

BDL Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Stellantis makes up approximately 0.8% of BDL Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:STLA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,076. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLA. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,832,000. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

