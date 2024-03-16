BDL Capital Management Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

BDL Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. Darling Ingredients makes up about 2.2% of BDL Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.44. 2,269,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.