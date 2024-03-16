Beacon Capital Management LLC Acquires 34 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $228.25 and a 1-year high of $337.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

