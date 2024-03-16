Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys 5,800 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 38,666.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $76.33. 3,141,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,741,660. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

