Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.39. 3,448,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,424. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

