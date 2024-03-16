Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 693.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $13,481,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $10,749,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.03. 28,077,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,016,740. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

