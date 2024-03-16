Beacon Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.65. The stock had a trading volume of 60,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $317.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.73.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.