Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Salesforce by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Salesforce by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock valued at $314,301,292. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $8.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,885,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

