Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 6,068 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 7.8% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $30,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $387.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,372,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,110. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $316.43 and a twelve month high of $392.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

