Beacon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VHT traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $265.84. The stock had a trading volume of 508,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.48 and a 200 day moving average of $247.20. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

