Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Short Interest Down 11.6% in February

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the February 14th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BECN. William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 2.2 %

BECN traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $88.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,458. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

