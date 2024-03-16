Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,730 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,030,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. 17,477,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,142,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

