Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,371 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Boeing by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,800,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,702,943. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.