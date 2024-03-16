Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 618 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,839 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,071,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,998. The stock has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.86. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

