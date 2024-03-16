Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 778 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,399,000 after buying an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,698,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.77. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $95.66 and a one year high of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

