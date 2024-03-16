Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 81 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,253 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $77.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $492.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,580,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,109. The business’s 50-day moving average is $584.71 and its 200-day moving average is $573.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.52.

Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

