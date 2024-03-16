Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Cummins by 77.9% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 4.3 %

CMI traded up $11.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.84. 4,596,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.33 and a 200 day moving average of $237.74. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $276.92.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

