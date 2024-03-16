Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,828,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,315. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.63.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.