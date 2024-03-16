Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $19.66 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 80,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,039,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,398,811. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.87 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

