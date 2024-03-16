Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.
CSX Stock Down 0.2 %
CSX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. 17,757,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,742,097. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $40.12.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
CSX Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.