Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. 17,757,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,742,097. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

