Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.46 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $82.11. 6,055,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,113. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

