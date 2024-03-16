Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $547.35. The company had a trading volume of 877,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,087. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.09. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.34 and a 52-week high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

