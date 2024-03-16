Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,692,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

