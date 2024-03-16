Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.8% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $16,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.37. 3,780,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,542. The company has a market cap of $594.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

