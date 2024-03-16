Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,079 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after buying an additional 480,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after purchasing an additional 99,842 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.69. 7,783,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,767. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.40.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

