Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,047 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 77,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 131,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.34. 123,585,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,509,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.