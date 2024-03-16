Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 14th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 210.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,216,000 after buying an additional 510,513 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth about $12,537,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,377,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 143,349 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,829,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 137,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,519. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $713.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.43. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 11.54%. Research analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

