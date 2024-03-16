Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.09. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 6,000 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
See Also
