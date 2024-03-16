Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 660 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up about 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,005,000 after buying an additional 1,183,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,242,000 after purchasing an additional 91,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,952,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,215. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $100.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average is $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,375 shares of company stock worth $27,038,446. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

