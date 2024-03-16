Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CSL traded up $8.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.48. The stock had a trading volume of 916,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $372.22.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.67.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

