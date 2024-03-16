Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $4.56 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,885 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,000. CRH accounts for 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CRH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CRH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CRH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 24.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Stock Down 1.4 %

CRH traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.04. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $84.91.

CRH Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

