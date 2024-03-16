Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.
J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.3 %
SJM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,328. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -138.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.05.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -481.81%.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
