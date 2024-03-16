Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 14th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,766. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $209,125. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,735,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,051.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,914,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.