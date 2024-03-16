Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Buys 1,698 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 1,698 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.61 per share, with a total value of $306,675.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,923,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,009 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $247.61 per share, for a total transaction of $249,838.49.

On Monday, March 11th, Sardar Biglari bought 2,057 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $242.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,789.29.

On Friday, March 8th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,106 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.73 per share, for a total transaction of $279,519.38.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Sardar Biglari bought 674 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.44 per share, for a total transaction of $156,664.56.

On Friday, December 15th, Sardar Biglari bought 521 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.23 per share, for a total transaction of $149,125.83.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sardar Biglari purchased 1,429 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $343,545.89.

On Monday, December 11th, Sardar Biglari bought 4,561 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.27 per share, for a total transaction of $995,529.47.

Shares of NYSE:BH opened at $197.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $218.50. The company has a market cap of $451.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

