Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Buys 1,698 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 1,698 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.61 per share, with a total value of $306,675.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,923,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,009 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $247.61 per share, for a total transaction of $249,838.49.
- On Monday, March 11th, Sardar Biglari bought 2,057 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $242.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,789.29.
- On Friday, March 8th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,106 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.73 per share, for a total transaction of $279,519.38.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Sardar Biglari bought 674 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.44 per share, for a total transaction of $156,664.56.
- On Friday, December 15th, Sardar Biglari bought 521 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.23 per share, for a total transaction of $149,125.83.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Sardar Biglari purchased 1,429 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $343,545.89.
- On Monday, December 11th, Sardar Biglari bought 4,561 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.27 per share, for a total transaction of $995,529.47.
Shares of NYSE:BH opened at $197.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $218.50. The company has a market cap of $451.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
