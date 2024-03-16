BILL (NYSE:BILL) Raised to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut BILL from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. BILL has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 190.55 and a beta of 1.66.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in BILL during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

