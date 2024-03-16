Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

Institutional Trading of Biotech Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOTU. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biotech Acquisition by 51.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

