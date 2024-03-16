Bitcoin Latinum Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.00 (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

