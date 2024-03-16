Bitcoin Private Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00073243 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00044510 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00022081 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

