BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI) Declares GBX 1.13 Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

BERI stock opened at GBX 110.80 ($1.42) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.36 million, a P/E ratio of -852.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 107.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.32. BlackRock Energy and Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 104 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 136.20 ($1.75).

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Energy and Resources

In other news, insider Anne Marie Cannon bought 15,000 shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £16,050 ($20,563.74). Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Company Profile

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

