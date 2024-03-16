BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.50 ($2.21).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.72) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.73) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Price Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

