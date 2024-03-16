BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) a C$27.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$27.00 price target on Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.63.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$21.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.35. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.95 and a 12-month high of C$22.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.88%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

