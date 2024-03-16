BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOKF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.25.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $87.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.20. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Insider Activity

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

