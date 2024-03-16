boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.65

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.65 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 33.01 ($0.42). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 33.01 ($0.42), with a volume of 7,470,300 shares trading hands.

boohoo group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07. The firm has a market cap of £419.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.14 and a beta of 1.78.

About boohoo group

(Get Free Report)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.