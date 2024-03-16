Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 2.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Booking by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,137 shares of company stock worth $7,476,491 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded down $97.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,413.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,694. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,569.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,289.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,392.81 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

