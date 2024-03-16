Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 551,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAH stock opened at $144.79 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

