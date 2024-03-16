Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Michael Bruen Sells 5,000 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,617,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $177,850.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $158,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $158,200.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.65 million, a P/E ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

