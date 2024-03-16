Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $323,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,414,596.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.83. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

