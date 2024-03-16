Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Major Shareholder William S. Boyd Sells 63,464 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at $555,168,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE BYD opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 471,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after buying an additional 116,778 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after buying an additional 156,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

