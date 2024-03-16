Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$314.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$299.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$268.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$201.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$324.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC raised Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$308.31.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

